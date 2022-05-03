1 minute read
Beijing to postpone school reopening for at least one week after labour day holiday
BEIJING, May 3 (Reuters) - Beijing will postpone school reopening for at least one week after the labour day holiday, an official said at a press briefing on Tuesday.
The date when schools can resume will be decided after studying the COVID situation in the city, Li Yi, spokesperson with Beijing municipal education commission, said.
Reporting by Hallie Gu, Jenny Wang, and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens
