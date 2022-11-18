Beijing records 232 COVID cases by Friday afternoon as 'community cases rise consistently'

A pandemic prevention worker in a protective suit stands outside an apartment compound that was placed under lockdown as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China, November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 232 COVID-19 infections as of 3 pm (0700 GMT) on Friday as "cases rise consistently" and the scale of the affected areas expand, a government spokesperson said.

Beijing has seen a steady uptick in cases over the week, logging the highest daily number on Thursday.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Mark Potter

