Beijing reports 16 new symptomatic COVID cases for May 30, 2 asymptomatic cases
SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 16 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 30, up from eight a day earlier, the city government said on Tuesday.
Local asymptomatic cases fell to two from four from the previous day, it said.
Reporting by Winni Zhou, Wang Jing and Engen Tham; Editing by Tom Hogue
