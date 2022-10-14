Beijing reports 16 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 13















BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 16 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and eight asymptomatic cases for Oct. 13, local government authorities said on Friday.

This compared with 12 symptomatic and six asymptomatic cases the day before.

Three cases on Thursday were found outside quarantined areas.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.