Beijing reports 172 symptomatic, 262 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 16
BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 172 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 262 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 16, local government authorities said on Thursday.
This compared with 197 symptomatic and 174 asymptomatic cases the day before.
Seventy-six cases on Nov. 16 were found outside quarantined areas.
Reporting by Wang Jing and Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
