Beijing reports 197 symptomatic, 174 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 15















BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 197 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 174 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 15, local government authorities said on Wednesday.

This compared with 303 symptomatic and 159 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Forty cases on Nov. 15 were found outside quarantined areas.

Reporting by Wang Jing and Liz Lee; Editing by Mark Porter











