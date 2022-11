BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's capital city Beijing reported 2,086 new local COVID cases for the 15 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Monday, Liu Xiaofeng, the deputy director of the city's municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a briefing.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra











