Beijing reports 22 new symptomatic COVID cases for May 26, 7 asymptomatic cases

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 22 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 26, down from 36 a day earlier, the city government said on Friday.

Asymptomatic cases fell to seven from nine from the previous day, it said.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Wang Jing

