Beijing reports 22 new symptomatic COVID cases for May 26, 7 asymptomatic cases
SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 22 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 26, down from 36 a day earlier, the city government said on Friday.
Asymptomatic cases fell to seven from nine from the previous day, it said.
