Beijing reports 36 new symptomatic local COVID cases for May 1

People line up for nucleic acid test at a mass testing site amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during the Labour Day holiday, in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Martin Pollard

BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - China's capital of Beijing reported 36 new symptomatic COVID-19 cases for May 1, down from 53 cases a day earlier, Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

The city also recorded five asymptomatic cases for May 1, versus six a day earlier, it said.

Reporting by Sophie Yu, Tony Munroe and Zhou Huiling; Editing by Tom Hogue

