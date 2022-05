Beijing reports 41 new symptomatic COVID cases, 6 asymptomatic cases for May 24

Residents line up for nucleic acid testing at a makeshift testing site amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing recorded 41 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 24, unchanged from a day earlier, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday, citing official data.

Asymptomatic cases fell to six from seven the previous day, it said.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Christopher Cushing

