Beijing reports 42 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 asymptomatic for May 4

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), install a barricade around a residential area under lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China, May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Beijing reported 42 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 4, down from 46 cases a day earlier, state television said on Thursday.

China's capital also recorded eight asymptomatic cases, versus five a day earlier, it said.

