Beijing reports 43 new symptomatic COVID cases, 9 asymptomatic cases

People line up to enter a food market amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Xiaoyu Yin

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 43 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 16, up from 39 a day earlier, state media reported on Tuesday.

The city also reported nine asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 for May 16, down from 15 a day earlier.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue

