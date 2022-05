Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6

People line up to get tested next to a staff member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) at a mobile nucleic acid testing site outside a shopping mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Beijing reported 45 new symptomatic COVID-19 cases for May 6, down from 55 cases a day earlier, state television said on Saturday.

China's capital also recorded 8 asymptomatic cases, versus 17 a day earlier, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.