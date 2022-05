Beijing reports 46 new symptomatic COVID cases, 5 asymptomatic for May 3

A worker in a protective suit collects a swab from a resident during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site in a residential compound in Beijing, China March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Xiaoyu Yin

May 4 (Reuters) - Beijing reported 46 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 3, down from 51 cases a day earlier, state television said on Wednesday.

China's capital also recorded five asymptomatic cases, versus 11 a day earlier, it said.

