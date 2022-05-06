1 minute read
Beijing reports 55 new symptomatic COVID cases, 17 new asymptomatic cases for May 5
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Beijing reported 55 new symptomatic COVID-19 cases for May 5, up from 42 cases a day earlier, state television said on Friday.
China's capital also recorded 17 asymptomatic cases, versus eight a day earlier, it said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.