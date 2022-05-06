Beijing reports 55 new symptomatic COVID cases, 17 new asymptomatic cases for May 5

Elderly people sit in a street during morning rush hour following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Beijing reported 55 new symptomatic COVID-19 cases for May 5, up from 42 cases a day earlier, state television said on Friday.

China's capital also recorded 17 asymptomatic cases, versus eight a day earlier, it said.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue

