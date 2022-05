Beijing reports 61 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 9

Meituan delivery workers hold antigen testing kits as they line up to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 61 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 9, up from 33 a day earlier, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday, citing official data.

The city also reported 13 asymptomatic cases on May 9, down from 16 a day earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Stanway and Wang Jing; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.