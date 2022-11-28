Beijing reports 840 symptomatic, 3,048 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 27















BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 840 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 3,048 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 27, local government authorities said on Monday.

This compared with 747 symptomatic and 3,560 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 474 cases on Sunday were found outside quarantined areas.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Edmund Klamann











