Beijing reports 942 symptomatic, 3,026 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1















BEIJING, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported 942 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 3,026 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 1, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

This compared with 1,023 symptomatic and 4,020 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Authorities said 274 cases on Thursday were found outside quarantined areas.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Tom Hogue











