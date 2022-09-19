1 minute read
Beijing reports no new local COVID cases for Sept 18
BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for Sept. 18, local government authorities said on Monday.
This compared with zero symptomatic and asymptomatic cases the day before.
Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Kim Coghill
