Beijing reports no new local COVID cases for Sept 18

A man gets a swab at a nucleic acid testing booth following a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China, September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections for Sept. 18, local government authorities said on Monday.

This compared with zero symptomatic and asymptomatic cases the day before.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Kim Coghill

