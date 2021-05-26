TechnologyBeijing says it rejects pending U.S. legislation to counter China
1 minute read
China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday it rejected a pending U.S. bill to counter China, and that Beijing would safeguard its own interests.
U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled revised bipartisan legislation last week to approve $52 billion to significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years to better compete with China. read more
