TechnologyBeijing says it rejects pending U.S. legislation to counter China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday it rejected a pending U.S. bill to counter China, and that Beijing would safeguard its own interests.

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled revised bipartisan legislation last week to approve $52 billion to significantly boost U.S. semiconductor chip production and research over five years to better compete with China. read more

