Beijing's bar-linked COVID outbreak is 'ferocious', official says

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab from a resident at a mobile nucleic acid testing site amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SHENZHEN, China, June 12 (Reuters) - A COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in China's capital Beijing is "ferocious", local government spokesman Xu Hejian said at a news conference on Sunday.

Some 166 cases have been linked so far to the outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar, which emerged last week.

Authorities reported 33 new cases on Sunday as of 3 p.m. (0700 GMT). The capital has reported 1,997 local COVID cases since April 22.

Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Kim Coghill

