Beijing's Chaoyang district to carry out three more rounds of COVID mass testing

A road with little traffic is seen next to an area under lockdown following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chaoyang district of Beijing, China April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Suen/File Photo

BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - Beijing's Chaoyang district will carry out another three rounds of COVID-19 tests between May 3 and 5, local official said on a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

Chaoyang district had earlier said it would conduct two rounds of mass testing on May 1 and 3.

