Beijing's Chaoyang district to carry out three more rounds of COVID mass testing
BEIJING, May 2 (Reuters) - Beijing's Chaoyang district will carry out another three rounds of COVID-19 tests between May 3 and 5, local official said on a press briefing on Monday afternoon.
Chaoyang district had earlier said it would conduct two rounds of mass testing on May 1 and 3.
