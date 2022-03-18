Skip to main content
Biden outlines consequences to Xi if China aids Russia in Ukraine: White House

A man walks near destroyed cars in a residential district that was damaged by shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden described to China's President Xi Jinping in a phone call Friday "implications and consequences" if Beijing provides material support to Russia as it attacks Ukrainian cities and civilians, the White House said.

"The President underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis. The two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication, to manage the competition between our two countries," the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Caitlin Webber and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

