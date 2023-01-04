Biden says he was concerned at how China was handling COVID















HEBRON, Ky., Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was concerned by how China was handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and under represents the number of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said earlier in the day.

Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Kanishka Singh, editing by Chris Reese











