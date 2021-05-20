Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
ChinaBiden, South Korea's Moon to discuss North Korea, China - White House

North Korea will be a key topic when U.S. President Joe Biden meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, the White House said on Thursday.

"We expect that North Korea will be a central topic of the discussion, of course, tomorrow," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that the two leaders would also discuss issues such as climate change, China and the economy."

