BioNTech vaccine for children to be available in Hong Kong on Nov 2















HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong said on Friday that children aged 5 to 11 would be able to receive the paediatric formulation of the BioNTech (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine from Nov. 2, part of broader measures to boost vaccination uptake in the financial hub.

"In the face of the threat posed by the highly transmissible mutant virus strains, children are among our focuses of protection in the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme," the government spokesman said in a statement.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Susan Fenton











