Black box found from crashed China Eastern Jet - Chinese aviation regulator

Plane debris is seen at the site where a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane flying from Kunming to Guangzhou crashed, in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China March 21, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

WUZHOU, China, March 23 (Reuters) - China has found one of the two black boxes belonging to the China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) plane that crashed on Monday, an official of the aviation regulator told reporters on Wednesday.

Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; writing by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens

