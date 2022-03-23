1 minute read
Black box found from crashed China Eastern Jet - Chinese aviation regulator
WUZHOU, China, March 23 (Reuters) - China has found one of the two black boxes belonging to the China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) plane that crashed on Monday, an official of the aviation regulator told reporters on Wednesday.
Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; writing by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens
