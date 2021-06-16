China
Blackstone nears $3 billion deal for Soho China - Bloomberg News
June 15 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) is nearing a deal to buy Hong Kong-listed office developer Soho China Ltd (0410.HK), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Soho China could be valued at about $3 billion in the deal, which would be Blackstone's biggest real estate investment in China and could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.
Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.