China

Blackstone nears $3 billion deal for Soho China - Bloomberg News

People wearing face masks are seen at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

June 15 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc (BX.N) is nearing a deal to buy Hong Kong-listed office developer Soho China Ltd (0410.HK), Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Soho China could be valued at about $3 billion in the deal, which would be Blackstone's biggest real estate investment in China and could be announced as soon as this week, the report said.

Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

