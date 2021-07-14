Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Blinken calls out China in meeting with ASEAN bloc ministers -spokesman

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) Global Emerging Technology Summit in Washington, DC, U.S. July 13, 2021. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

July 13 (Reuters) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the U.S. rejection of China's "unlawful maritime claims" in the South China Sea in a virtual meeting with foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Blinken also called on the bloc to urge the end of violence in Myanmar and asked for the release of all those "unjustly detained" in the country, Price said.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

