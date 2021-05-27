Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Blinken says Chinese government continues to undermine Hong Kong democratic institutions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with reporters during a media availability in Amman, Jordan May 26, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said the Chinese government is continuing to undermine democratic institutions in Hong Kong and called on People's Republic of China and Hong Kong authorities to release and drop charges against all people charged under the national security law.

Blinken in a statement said that measures passed by the Hong Kong Legislative Council on Thursday "severely constrains people in Hong Kong from meaningfully participating in their own governance and having their voices heard."

