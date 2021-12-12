Brignone wins St Moritz Super-G to surpass Compagnoni

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Federica Brignone led an Italian one-two in a women's Super-G in the Swiss resort of St Moritz on Sunday to overtake Deborah Compagnoni as her country's most successful female World Cup skier.

Elena Curtoni finished second and Mikaela Shiffrin third, the American extending her overall World Cup lead over Italian Sofia Goggia to 90 points after her second podium of the weekend.

Switzerland's world champion Lara Gut-Behrami took her first win of the season in Saturday's super-G ahead of Goggia, with Shiffrin also third in what was her 200th World Cup start and first speed podium in nearly two years.

Gut, who crashed out on Sunday, is now 20 points behind Goggia in the super-G standings.

Sunday's win, on a bright but wind-affected day and over a shortened course, was the 17th World Cup win of 2020 overall World Cup champion Brignone's career and fifth in super-G.

Retired triple Olympic gold medallist Compagnoni won 16 World Cup races, mostly in giant slalom.

"I hope I'm not done with the victories, I'll try to win more," said Brignone, whose ski technician previously worked with Compagnoni and who will be looking to next February's Beijing Olympics.

"I was also lucky, because of the conditions, but that's OK," said Brignone, who finished 0.11 ahead of Curtoni with Shiffrin 0.43 off the pace.

"It was really tough yesterday with the visibility and the terrain. Today the gates were coming faster and for me, being in Lake Louise and doing all the downhill training, I'm good with that," she told Eurosport.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond

