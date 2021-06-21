Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain adds three Myanmar entities to sanctions list

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain added three Myanmar entities to its sanctions list on Monday: a state-owned pearl firm, a timber company, and the 'State Administration Council' which runs the functions of the state, a notice posted on the British government website said.

Britain said there were reasonable grounds to believe the two state-owned enterprises provided funds to the military junta, and said the State Administration Council was responsible for, or had supported, the undermining of democracy in Myanmar.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

