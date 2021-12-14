Britain scolds China over Hong Kong

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks during a G7 foreign and development ministers session with guest countries and ASEAN nations on the final day of the summit in Liverpool, Britain December 12, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain scolded China on Tuesday for using a National Security Law to repress opposition politicians, the media and civil society in Hong Kong.

"The erosion of liberty in Hong Kong is an affront to freedom and democracy," Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on the publication of a report on Hong Kong.

"Just over a year since the introduction of the National Security Law, the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong authorities have used the law and related institutions against all opposition, free press and civil society in Hong Kong," Truss said in a foreword to the report.

