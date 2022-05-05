Building collapse in China's Changsha kills 26

Rescue workers carry a survivor on a stretcher more than 131 hours after a building collapsed in Changsha, Hunan province, China, early May 5, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

May 5 (Reuters) - Twenty six people died when a housing block collapsed in the Chinese city of Changsha last week, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday after several days of rescue efforts.

Rescuers have pulled ten people from the rubble of the eight-storey "self-built" house in Hunan province which collapsed on April 29, according to CCTV.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation by local authorities and several people have been arrested, according to the report.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Andrew Heavens

