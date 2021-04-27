Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
ChinaBulk carrier collides with oil tanker A Symphony at Qingdao -ship manager

Reuters
1 minute read

Bulk carrier Sea Justice collided with the oil tanker A Symphony when the latter was at anchor at Qingdao anchorage in China, managers of the oil tanker Goodwood Ship Management told Reuters.

The collision happened at around 0850 local time on April 27, the company added.

"The force of the impact on the forward port side caused a breach in way of No. 2 Port ballast tank, with a quantity of oil lost into the ocean. All of the crew have since been accounted for, and there are no injuries," the firm said in an email response.

