Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

ByteDance to lay off staff, close businesses over China tutoring clampdown -sources

1 minute read

A logo of ByteDance at its office in Beijing, China July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Suen/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - TikTok owner ByteDance told employees on Thursday that it planned to lay off teachers, sales and advertising employees in its education business after China imposed sweeping regulations on the private tutoring sector, two sources said.

ByteDance will also shut down its curriculum-focused preschool and k12 tutoring businesses in China to be compliant with the regulations, according to one of the sources and a third source.

ByteDance did not offer immediate comment.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Binbin Huang, Cheng Leng, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 4:57 AM UTCBoeing 737 MAX departs for key test flight in China

A Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 Max jet departed for China on Wednesday to conduct a flight test as part of the U.S. planemaker's attempt to gain approval in the vital travel market following two fatal crashes, people familiar with the matter said.

ChinaShares in Chinese e-cigarette firms slide after state media report
ChinaHong Kong activist singer cleared of 'corrupt conduct' charge
ChinaChina should remove tax breaks for video gaming industry, says Securities Times
ChinaByteDance to lay off staff, close businesses over China tutoring clampdown -sources