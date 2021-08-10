Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Canadian ambassador condemns death sentence for Schellenberg

1 minute read

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian ambassador to China on Tuesday condemned a Chinese court's ruling that upheld the death sentence verdict for a Canadian convicted of drug smuggling and called for clemency.

Ambassador Dominic Barton told reporters that Canada remains remain deeply concerned about China's arbitrary use of the death penalty.

A Chinese court in the northeastern province of Liaoning on Tuesday rejected Canadian Robert Schellenberg's appeal against a death sentence for drug smuggling.

Barton also said that it is "not a coincidence" that China announced the results of Schellenberg's appeal while the case involving Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is ongoing in Canada.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · August 9, 2021 · 4:43 PM UTCU.S., China trade barbs at U.N. over South China Sea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called out bullying in the South China Sea on Monday and warned the U.N. Security Council that a conflict "would have serious global consequences for security and for commerce," sparking a strong rebuke from China.

ChinaChina court rejects Canadian's appeal against death sentence

A Chinese court on Tuesday rejected Canadian Robert Schellenberg's appeal against a death sentence for drug smuggling.

ChinaChina reports more COVID-19 cases; some cities kick off new tests
ChinaU.S. warned Brazil that Huawei would leave it 'high and dry' on 5G
ChinaHeavy rain in Sichuan forces evacuation of 80,000 people - state media