Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

ChinaCar drives into crowd in China, killing five - state media

Reuters
1 minute read

A car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian, killing five, state media reported on Sunday.

A black sedan drove into a crowd of people crossing a street at 11:47 a.m. (0347 GMT) on Saturday and fled the scene, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing Dalian's public security bureau.

Four people died at the scene and another was confirmed dead after being sent to hospital, while five who sustained injuries were receiving medical treatment in hospital, according to Xinhua.

The driver, surnamed Liu, has been caught and was determined not to have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Xinhua said.

Further investigation was underway, it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

China

China · 7:13 AM UTCCold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon, sparks outrage

Twenty-one people were killed when extremely cold weather struck during an ultramarathon on Saturday in rugged Gansu province in northwestern China, state media reported on Sunday, sparking public outrage over the lack of contingency planning.

ChinaChina says Martian rover takes first drive on surface of Red Planet
ChinaQuake in China's Yunnan province kills three, injures 28
ChinaChina says to uphold leadership of Communist Party in Tibet
ChinaPhilippines and China hold 'friendly and candid' talks on South China Sea