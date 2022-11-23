Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing for five straight days















BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Chengdu will conduct mass COVID-19 testing for its residents from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, a government notice said late on Tuesday.

Huang Hui, deputy director of the Chengdu Municipal Health Commission, said "in order to detect infected people as soon as possible, cut off the transmission chain, and curb the rapid rise of the epidemic," health authorities have decided to implement mass testing across the city from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese











