China adds e-cigarettes to tobacco monopoly law

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China's cabinet, the State Council, on Friday issued an order amending the country's tobacco monopoly law to include new types of tobacco products such as e-cigarettes.

The order, published on the Chinese government's website, was written on Nov. 10, signed off by Premier Li Keqiang and comes into effect immediately.

