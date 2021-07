Residents receive vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a makeshift vaccination site in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China June 21, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China administered around 8.32 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on July 11, taking the total to 1.382 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission showed on Monday.

Reporting by Lianging Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson

