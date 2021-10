A staff member waits outside a booth where people receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Oct 7 (Reuters) - China administered about 954,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, bringing the total number of doses administered so far up to more than 2.216 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Thursday.

Reporting by Tom Daly and Jenny Su Editing by Shri Navaratnam

