U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients

U.S. regulators on Monday approved Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) aducanumab as the first treatment to attack a likely cause of Alzheimer's disease despite controversy over whether the clinical evidence proves the drug works, sending its shares soaring.