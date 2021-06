Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 6:37 AM UTC Pfizer to provide U.S. with 500 million COVID-19 vaccines to donate to world

Pfizer (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said on Thursday they have agreed to supply the U.S. government with 500 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to donate to poorer countries over the next two years.