A staff member waits outside a booth where people receive a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center, during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China has administered a total of 892.77 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of June 13, National Health Commission said on Monday.

That compares with around 878.52 million doses given as of June 12, up approximately 14.25 million doses.

