A nurse holds a syringe containing a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine made by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), at a vaccination center during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Oct 6 (Reuters) - China administered about 864,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses administered so far up to more than 2.215 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Wednesday.

