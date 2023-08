BEIJING, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry and emergency management ministry on Tuesday allocated 110 million yuan ($15.35 million) for rescue work in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area after heavy rains, CCTV news reported.

($1 = 7.1642 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Christina Fincher

