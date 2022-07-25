China to allow use of Genuine Biotech's HIV drug in COVID patients

Workers in protective suits walk on a street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Galbraith/File Photo

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - China's medical products regulator said on Monday it grants conditional approval to Genuine Biotech's treatment Azvudine to treat adult patients with COVID-19.

The greenlight by the National Medical Products Administrations widened the use of Azvudine, which was approved in July last year to treat certain individuals infected with the HIV-1 virus.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens

