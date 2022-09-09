China ambassador: U.N. report on Xinjiang has "closed door of cooperation"

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ambassador of China to the United Nations Chen Xu attends a session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020. Picture taken February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva on Friday slammed the publication of a long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the country and particularly the north-western region of Xinjiang.

"The office closed the door of cooperation by releasing the so-called assessment," Ambassador Chen Xu told reporters.

The report, released on Aug. 31, stipulates that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in China and detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity. read more

The report is expected to be discussed during the human rights council next week. China has denied any abuses.

Reporting by Emma Farge, Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams

