China to amend laws to allow ride-hailing drivers and food delivery workers to form unions

A delivery worker of Ele.me wearing a face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), picks up food from a kitchen of a takeaway restaurant, in Beijing, China July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China plans to amend laws to allow ride-hailing drivers and food delivery workers to form unions, state media reported on Friday.

China will review the amendment on the union law from Dec. 20-24 and plans to add rules to expand the type of organisations and work for which unions can be formed, the spokesperson for China's parliament's Legislative Affairs Commission Yue Zhongming said at a news conference on Friday, according to Xinhua.

